Futures spread up 137bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 137bps to 6.63 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 194.9 percent to 199.15 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 67.53 million shares. Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 150.8 percent during this week and stood at Rs 5.72 billion.

