No delegation from Pakistan visited Israel: FO

ISLAMABAD: Respon-ding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from...
Press Release 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel. The reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus.

