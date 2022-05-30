ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People of KP reject PTI’s long march, says Maryam

Recorder Report 30 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have rejected the long march as all electoral commitments of Imran Khan have proved false.

She was addressing a big public meeting in Mansehra on Sunday. She said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the accusations and agitation politics of Imran Khan. She said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan has disappeared after his flopped long march in Islamabad.

She said Imran Khan had left party workers in hot weather during his flopped long march and enjoyed air conditioner at Banigala and Peshawar.

She accused Imran of using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including its helicopters for his confrontational politics.

She said that flopped economic policies of PTI government have triggered price hike and devaluation of rupee against dollar.

On other hands, she said the present Government has reduced flour price from Rs80 to Rs40 and sugar from Rs120 to Rs70 per kg.

She said PML-N coalition government had inherited the weak economy and would take difficult decisions to put it back on track.

Maryam said Punjab was developed due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and vowed to bring KP at par of Punjab if voted to power in 2023 election. She said state-of-the-art Hazara Motorway was gift of Nawaz Sharif for people of Hazara division that brought positive changes in lives of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz PMLN PTI’s long march People of KP

Comments

1000 characters

People of KP reject PTI’s long march, says Maryam

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories