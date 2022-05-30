People of KP reject PTI’s long march, says Maryam

PESHAWAR: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have rejected the long march as all electoral commitments of Imran Khan have proved false.

She was addressing a big public meeting in Mansehra on Sunday. She said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the accusations and agitation politics of Imran Khan. She said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan has disappeared after his flopped long march in Islamabad.

She said Imran Khan had left party workers in hot weather during his flopped long march and enjoyed air conditioner at Banigala and Peshawar.

She accused Imran of using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including its helicopters for his confrontational politics.

She said that flopped economic policies of PTI government have triggered price hike and devaluation of rupee against dollar.

On other hands, she said the present Government has reduced flour price from Rs80 to Rs40 and sugar from Rs120 to Rs70 per kg.

She said PML-N coalition government had inherited the weak economy and would take difficult decisions to put it back on track.

Maryam said Punjab was developed due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and vowed to bring KP at par of Punjab if voted to power in 2023 election. She said state-of-the-art Hazara Motorway was gift of Nawaz Sharif for people of Hazara division that brought positive changes in lives of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022