SSUET, PSW ink MoU

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to establish long term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting research, industrial linkages, training, education and employment opportunities between PSW and SSUET.

Registrar SSUET, Engr. Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) on behalf of the Sir Syed University and People & OD Manager Usman Mahboob on behalf of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) signed the agreement. Partner organizations agreed to support research opportunities, including joint research projects, short-term placement of university faculty members at PSW organization and vice versa for better appreciation of industrial and education environment.

