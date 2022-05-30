Manzoor Wassan blames IRSA for water shortage

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said that Sindh government has held the members of IRSA, Punjab and Balochistan responsible for reaching dead level of Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal, due to which various crops have been deteriorated.

He said that IRSA and Punjab want to turn Sindh into a desert by cutting off agricultural water of the province.

Due to IRSA’s incompetence, Sindh is currently facing 53% water shortage, he said.

Due to water shortage at Indus River the water level in Keenjhar Lake has started decreasing considerably while the water level at Chashma and Taunsa Barrage has decreased by 40,000 cusecs.

He further said that due to non-availability of water, cotton and sugarcane crops in Sindh are badly hit while several other crops have also been damaged.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan further said that with the help of IRSA, Punjab is stealing 30,000 cusecs of water from Taunsa and Guddu through lift machines. Prime Minister himself should take notice and take stern action against those involved in this matter, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022