ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Wall Street stocks end with weekly gains for first time in two months

AFP 30 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rallied Friday following signs of moderating inflation, finishing with weekly gains for the first time in about two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8 percent, or about 575 points, to 33,212.96, a weekly increase of 6.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.5 percent to 4,158.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.3 percent to 12,131.13. It was the first weekly gain for the Dow in eight weeks and the first for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in seven weeks.

Friday’s gains extend a rally that began Wednesday, reversing the battering stocks have encountered most of the year as the Federal Reserve has launched aggressive steps to tighten monetary policy in response to inflation.

But Friday’s data from the Commerce Department showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed 0.2 percent after several months of accelerating at more than twice that pace.

The data gives support to the argument from stock market bulls that the US economy is moving past — or has progressed from — a period of “peak inflation” — indicating there will be less grim consumer price news in the months ahead.

The figures “suggest perhaps inflation is plateauing,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist of LPL Financial. “That helps the sentiment in the market.”

“The market itself was oversold and we knew that we were overdue for a bounce,” said Krosby, who added that investors were encouraged by the $61 billion takeover of VMware by Broadcom.

Friday’s gains were broad-based, with all 30 members of the Dow advancing. The biggest jumps were: Apple, up 4.1 percent; Boeing, up 3.5 percent; and Disney, also up 3.5 percent.

