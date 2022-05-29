ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 29, 2022
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years

AFP 29 May, 2022

LONDON: Nottingham Forest clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Levi Colwill's own goal late in the first half at Wembley was enough for Steve Cooper's side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative single match in world football.

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

Promotion to the top-flight is estimated to be worth at least £170 million ($214 million) in increased revenue.

