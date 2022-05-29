ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe ‘already forgotten’, says Real’s Perez after Champions League win

Reuters 29 May, 2022

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club’s minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

“Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten,” Perez told reporters after a Vinicius Jr tap-in gave them a 1-0 win.

“Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party.”

Mbappe says he will not overstep role as a player under PSG deal

Mbappe’s choice to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved after LaLiga president Javier Tebas said they would file a complaint against PSG to UEFA because the deal “attacked the economic stability” of the European game.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune hit back at Tebas on Thursday, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was “unacceptable”

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Florentino Perez

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe ‘already forgotten’, says Real’s Perez after Champions League win

Imran Khan says police action on Azadi marchers 'condemnable and unacceptable'

No import ban on sanitary pads or diapers, clarifies Miftah Ismail

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

Balochistan LG polls: Polling underway in 32 districts

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

Pak/UK Season Perspective programme: British Council hosts art expo for schoolchildren

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Read more stories