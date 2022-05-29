Commandant of FC calls on interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Salahuddin Mehsud called on Minister for Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan here on Saturday and role of FC in maintaining law and order in the country besides other professional issues came under discussion.

Talks were also held about the deployment of FC in the capital during the PTI’s Long March on May 25, said a statement issued here. The commandant briefed the minister about its working and jurisdiction, it was further said.