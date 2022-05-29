ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Increase in petroleum product prices to hit economy hard: analyst

Recorder Report 29 May, 2022

KARACHI: With the removal of fuel price cap and subsidy by government on petroleum by raising its price by Rs 30 per litre, the economy has landed into a very difficult situation so far as economic factors, existing high inflation and day-to-day affairs are concerned, says Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst.

Under the current circumstances the common man, who uses the existing dilapidated public transport system to commute to and from work, is under extra burden, said Mr Rehman.

Increase in prices of petroleum products has turned a common man’s pain into agony, he said. He is already suffering because he has to make use of a broken public transport system but now he will have to pay extra to continue to use the same poor system.

Further, because of a shortage of RLNG and CNG the rickshaw owners are facing immense difficulty in getting passengers due to the high fare they must charge owing to changes in usage of fuel and high petroleum prices.

He pointed out that road transport associations have started issuing notices about raise in fares by nearly 30 percent, eventually increasing already inflated cost of production, and prices of consumer goods like milk, vegetable, fruit, confectionery, meat, flour, pulses, and eatable oil.

The latest increase in petroleum prices will adversely affect the electricity tariff which will jump massively and this will be like pouring salt on the wounds of the common man, said Mr Rehman.

“We normally have electricity shortfalls and due to extensive heat wave the usage of generator sets is increasing, which will only make the burden on common people unbearable,” he said.

He also warned of further hike in petroleum prices. “... (T)he logistics and supply chain is going to be tough, the air and train fares are expected to skyrocket. We cannot ignore the concerns of exporters over this government decision.

“The relief provided to the exporters earlier in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic was a useful tool for them to manage their businesses/ exports in times of turmoil, but what will happen when the cost of doing business and cost of production pushes them out of international competition,” he wondered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy petroleum product prices Increase in POL products

Comments

1000 characters

Increase in petroleum product prices to hit economy hard: analyst

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

UN report highlights again threat to Pakistan posed by Afghan-based TTP terrorists

NAB chairman’s slot: Former SC judge termed strong contender

Imran says will move court over ‘violence’ against party workers

Read more stories