ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt cannot be ‘threatened’: Elections will be held in Aug 2023: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar 29 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday announced that elections will be held in August 2023, ie, its due time.

Addressing media, she clarified the time to the former prime minister Imran Khan, while saying the government cannot be “threatened”.

The minister questioned Khan’s performance during his tenure. “Where was he for four years, he had power, he could have given relief to the people.”

Today, the people ask them what you have done for the people for four years, she said.

Today, they say I need a two-thirds majority. What they have done for the people in the last four years. He didn’t give any services to the people of Pakistan, Aurangzeb said.

“Imran Khan comes on TV every day to announce his failure, “in this state of mind” he should refrain from appearing on TV”, she added.

If their protest was peaceful then why they used violence, why policemen were martyred, why they damaged property, she questioned.

The Supreme Court allowed him to hold his Jalsa in H-9 but he could not even gather a small gathering there.

All parties protested from the PDM platform but never harmed anyone. She blamed Khan for “destroying the capital” during his march. “Retaliated against political opponents after the Supreme Court’s decision, they “set fire” to the metro station, damaging government property.”

She further said, “Protesting “with arms” is not a democratic right.”

She said Khan had violated the Constitution of Pakistan, he made the president and deputy speaker violate the Constitution too.

Courts were open at night on the same violation of the Constitution, she said.

The Supreme Court also ruled against the violation of the constitution. “You have no right to protest if you raid, damage property”, she said while adding that now the people are not with you.

After ruling for four years, he failed, “lied” and could not prove any allegations against his political opponents, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

general elections Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Govt cannot be ‘threatened’: Elections will be held in Aug 2023: Marriyum

IMF staff-level agreement: Miftah expects it in June, explains its criticality

PM ready to sign ‘charter of economy’: finance minister

Potential sectors evading taxes: Finance Bill may introduce ‘windfall levy’

PDCs: ECC approves Rs62.27bn for energy ministry

Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

SC slots: Justice Isa for following principle of seniority

Collection of taxes, duties: IR field offices to observe extended work hours on Monday, Tuesday

UN report highlights again threat to Pakistan posed by Afghan-based TTP terrorists

NAB chairman’s slot: Former SC judge termed strong contender

Imran says will move court over ‘violence’ against party workers

Read more stories