Govt cannot be ‘threatened’: Elections will be held in Aug 2023: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday announced that elections will be held in August 2023, ie, its due time.

Addressing media, she clarified the time to the former prime minister Imran Khan, while saying the government cannot be “threatened”.

The minister questioned Khan’s performance during his tenure. “Where was he for four years, he had power, he could have given relief to the people.”

Today, the people ask them what you have done for the people for four years, she said.

Today, they say I need a two-thirds majority. What they have done for the people in the last four years. He didn’t give any services to the people of Pakistan, Aurangzeb said.

“Imran Khan comes on TV every day to announce his failure, “in this state of mind” he should refrain from appearing on TV”, she added.

If their protest was peaceful then why they used violence, why policemen were martyred, why they damaged property, she questioned.

The Supreme Court allowed him to hold his Jalsa in H-9 but he could not even gather a small gathering there.

All parties protested from the PDM platform but never harmed anyone. She blamed Khan for “destroying the capital” during his march. “Retaliated against political opponents after the Supreme Court’s decision, they “set fire” to the metro station, damaging government property.”

She further said, “Protesting “with arms” is not a democratic right.”

She said Khan had violated the Constitution of Pakistan, he made the president and deputy speaker violate the Constitution too.

Courts were open at night on the same violation of the Constitution, she said.

The Supreme Court also ruled against the violation of the constitution. “You have no right to protest if you raid, damage property”, she said while adding that now the people are not with you.

After ruling for four years, he failed, “lied” and could not prove any allegations against his political opponents, she said.

