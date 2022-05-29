Real Madrid and Liverpool 0-0 at half-time of Champions League final

PARIS: Real Madrid and Liverpool were goalless at half-time of the Champions League final on Saturday which had been delayed by over half an hour due to fans having trouble getting into the Stade de France stadium.

Real’s Karim Benzema did rifle the ball home in the 43rd minute but it was disallowed for offside.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are aiming to end the season with a trophy treble while the Spanish giants are seeking a 14th European Cup victory.