May 28, 2022
On anniversary of nuclear tests, PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan an economic power

BR Web Desk 28 May, 2022

Congratulating the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests, the day Pakistan became an atomic power, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Saturday to also turn it into an economic power.

"Today in 1998, then PM Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures and inducements in a bold show of leadership & made Pakistan nuclear power of the world," the PM tweeted his message on 'Youm-i-Takbir'.

"Now we are resolved to turn it into an economic power. My gratitude to all those who helped make our defense invincible," the PM said.

Earlier, Shehbaz had announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.

PM for 10-day celebrations over N-tests

The PM had also directed the governments of the federation, the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to hold joint celebrations.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the nuclear tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard its territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

"Pakistan is committed to the promotion of environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form," FO said.

