ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal capital: Govt imposes ban on entry of ‘violent rallies & protests’

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to impose a ban on the entry of “violent rallies and protests” into the federal capital.

Official sources said that the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting at the Ministry of Interior, presided by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the country, the said.

They said that the meeting also decided to form a strategy to prevent the entry of violent rallies and protests into Islamabad. During the meeting, the minister asked the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

Sources said that the meeting also decided that no one will be allowed to stage a protest in Islamabad without a written permission from the administration. The minister condemned the killing of a police constable who was shot dead during Lahore raids.

Rana also directed the security agencies to ensure law and order in the country at all costs, they said.

During the meeting, the ICT administration and other relevant authorities presented details of the loss of life and property across the country during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march. Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector-Generals of Punjab (IGP) and Islamabad, Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad Capital Territory Rana Sanaullah Federal Capital PTI long march violent rallies

Comments

1000 characters

Federal capital: Govt imposes ban on entry of ‘violent rallies & protests’

NAB, electoral bills sail through Senate as well

Wheat import: FO says govt in talks with Russia

FTO declares Workers Welfare Fund a non-tax levy

KE demands natural gas instead of costly RLNG

ECC’s nod needed to convert Rs202.8bn OGDCL TFCs into PIBs

Relief package on electricity likely to stay

Private hospitals, NGOs, charities not having STRNs: FBR to charge 3pc more sales tax

Targeted fuel subsidies: Govt may make allocations in FY23 budget

Shah Rukh’s son cleared in drugs case

Steel sector: net margins of listed companies shrink in 5 years

Read more stories