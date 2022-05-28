Federal capital: Govt imposes ban on entry of ‘violent rallies & protests’

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to impose a ban on the entry of “violent rallies and protests” into the federal capital.

Official sources said that the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting at the Ministry of Interior, presided by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the country, the said.

They said that the meeting also decided to form a strategy to prevent the entry of violent rallies and protests into Islamabad. During the meeting, the minister asked the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

Sources said that the meeting also decided that no one will be allowed to stage a protest in Islamabad without a written permission from the administration. The minister condemned the killing of a police constable who was shot dead during Lahore raids.

Rana also directed the security agencies to ensure law and order in the country at all costs, they said.

During the meeting, the ICT administration and other relevant authorities presented details of the loss of life and property across the country during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march. Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector-Generals of Punjab (IGP) and Islamabad, Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura also attended the meeting.

