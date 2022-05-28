ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 28, 2022
Life & Style

‘Helvetia 2022’ Pakistan wins Gold medal in global stamp expo

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan has won a Gold medal in the international stamp exhibition, “Helvetia 2022” held in Lugano, Switzerland on 18th May 2022.

Prominent Pakistani businessman, philatelist, former chairman Diplomatic Sub-Committee, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, former chairman Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association, M Arif Balgamwala (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) offered a wide range about Pakistan which was very appreciated by the visitors.

In the exhibition, Pakistani businessman, philatelist M Arif Balgamwala was declared worthy of Gold Medal, which is a big honour for Pakistan. No Pakistani has ever received this award before.

Arif Balgamwala has also the privilege of being the first Pakistani to win three consecutive Gold medals (Dubai Expo 22, London 2022, Helvetia 2022) for his comprehensive philatelic collections.

Expressing happiness over winning Gold medal, Arif Balgamwala said that he is very proud of his country which gave him this position and stature.

