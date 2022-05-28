KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 27, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 25-05-2022 OP-2 Regina Disc High Wilhelmsen 26-05-2022 Speed Diesel Ships Services B-1 Ym Load East Wind Saturn Ethanol Shipping Company 19-05-2022 B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc Chemical Wilhelmsens Shi 26-05-2022 B-5 Emerald - High Sea 25-05-2022 Sea Shipping Pvt Ltd B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 23-05-2022 B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind 26-05-2022 Star Been Seeds Shipping Co B-13/B-14 Nefeli - Ocean Services 26-05-2022 B-14/B-15 Bulk Disc General Sea Hawks 25-05-2022 Carina Cargo Pvt Ltd B-16/B-17 Cerulean Disc General Sea Hawks 27-05-2022 Cargo Pvt Ltd Nmb-1 Al Fager 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 12-05-2022 Straw Company Nmb-1 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022 Noor Rice Company Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022 Straw Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-28/B-29 YM Disc Load In-shipping 25-05-2022 Excellence Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Quetta 27-05-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan national Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan national Shipping Corp Noel 27-05-2022 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Diyala 27-05-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping Agency Mumbai 27-05-2022 l/10500 Cement Sea Trade Shipping Victory Light 28-05-2022 D/4000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Evridiki 28-05-2022 D/33264 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Prague Express 28-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Thorswind 28-05-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd TS Dubai 28-05-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Tarlan 28-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Sea Wolf 28-05-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqaraba Ship & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TS Mumbai 27-05-2022 Container Ship - Yi Chang 15 27-05-2022 General Cargo - Maersk Borneo 27-05-2022 Tanker - Independent Spirit 27-05-2022 Container Ship - TBC Praise 27-05-2022 Container Ship - Furano Galaxy 27-05-2022 Tanker - Wadi Bani Khalid 27-05-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Rui Cement Global May. 26, 2022 Fu An Maritime MW-4 Bulk Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022 Polaris ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Nil PIBT Alonissios Coal GSA May 24, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Express Containers Hapag May. 26, 2022 Rome Lloyd QICT Diyala Containers Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Gas oil Alpine May. 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Orange Soyabean Ocean May. 20, 2022 Harmony services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Diyala Containers Xpress Feeders May. 27, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd May 27, 2022 Alonissos Coal GSA - Orange Harmony Soyabean Ocean Services - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 27, 2022 Oak Spirit LNG Inchcape Shipping - MSC Sarya Containers MSC Pak - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC - Bowfin Gasoline GAC - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Jbu Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine - Golden Eagle Furnace oil Transmarine - Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Long Beach Express Containers Maersk May. 27, 2022 Zeyno Coal - - =============================================================================

