28 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 27, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 25-05-2022
OP-2 Regina Disc High Wilhelmsen 26-05-2022
Speed Diesel Ships Services
B-1 Ym Load East Wind
Saturn Ethanol Shipping Company 19-05-2022
B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc Chemical Wilhelmsens Shi 26-05-2022
B-5 Emerald - High Sea 25-05-2022
Sea Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 23-05-2022
B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind 26-05-2022
Star Been Seeds Shipping Co
B-13/B-14 Nefeli - Ocean Services 26-05-2022
B-14/B-15 Bulk Disc General Sea Hawks 25-05-2022
Carina Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-16/B-17 Cerulean Disc General Sea Hawks 27-05-2022
Cargo Pvt Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Fager 1 Load Wheat Latif Trading 12-05-2022
Straw Company
Nmb-1 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022
Noor Rice Company
Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022
Straw Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29 YM Disc Load In-shipping 25-05-2022
Excellence Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Quetta 27-05-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan national
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan national
Shipping Corp
Noel 27-05-2022 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Diyala 27-05-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agency
Mumbai 27-05-2022 l/10500 Cement Sea Trade
Shipping
Victory Light 28-05-2022 D/4000 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Evridiki 28-05-2022 D/33264 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Prague Express 28-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Thorswind 28-05-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
TS Dubai 28-05-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Tarlan 28-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Sea Wolf 28-05-2022 L/1500 Rice Al Muqaraba
Ship & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Mumbai 27-05-2022 Container Ship -
Yi Chang 15 27-05-2022 General Cargo -
Maersk
Borneo 27-05-2022 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 27-05-2022 Container Ship -
TBC Praise 27-05-2022 Container Ship -
Furano
Galaxy 27-05-2022 Tanker -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 27-05-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Rui Cement Global May. 26, 2022
Fu An Maritime
MW-4 Bulk Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022
Polaris
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Nil
PIBT Alonissios Coal GSA May 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Express Containers Hapag May. 26, 2022
Rome Lloyd
QICT Diyala Containers Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Gas oil Alpine May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Orange Soyabean Ocean May. 20, 2022
Harmony services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Diyala Containers Xpress Feeders May. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Express
Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd May 27, 2022
Alonissos Coal GSA -
Orange
Harmony Soyabean Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 27, 2022
Oak Spirit LNG Inchcape Shipping -
MSC Sarya Containers MSC Pak -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity Furnace oil PNSC -
Bowfin Gasoline GAC -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Jbu Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine -
Golden
Eagle Furnace oil Transmarine -
Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Long Beach
Express Containers Maersk May. 27, 2022
Zeyno Coal - -
=============================================================================
