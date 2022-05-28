ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 28, 2022
Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 27, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     25-05-2022
OP-2              Regina         Disc High      Wilhelmsen         26-05-2022
                                 Speed Diesel   Ships Services
B-1               Ym             Load           East Wind
                  Saturn         Ethanol        Shipping Company   19-05-2022
B-2               Al Shaffiah    Disc Chemical  Wilhelmsens Shi    26-05-2022
B-5               Emerald         -             High Sea           25-05-2022
                  Sea                           Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12         Effie          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           23-05-2022
B-11/B-10         Ken            Disc Soya      East Wind          26-05-2022
                  Star           Been Seeds     Shipping Co
B-13/B-14         Nefeli         -              Ocean Services     26-05-2022
B-14/B-15         Bulk           Disc General   Sea Hawks          25-05-2022
                  Carina         Cargo           Pvt Ltd
B-16/B-17         Cerulean       Disc General   Sea Hawks          27-05-2022
                                 Cargo          Pvt Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Fager 1     Load Wheat     Latif Trading      12-05-2022
                                 Straw          Company
Nmb-1             Burhan         Load           Latif Trading      16-05-2022
                  Noor           Rice           Company
Nmb-2             Habibi         Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       11-05-2022
                                 Straw          Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29         YM             Disc Load      In-shipping        25-05-2022
                  Excellence     Container       Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Quetta        27-05-2022     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan national
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi       27-05-2022     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan national
                                                                Shipping Corp
Noel              27-05-2022     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Diyala            27-05-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Mumbai            27-05-2022     l/10500 Cement                     Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
Victory Light     28-05-2022     D/4000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Evridiki          28-05-2022     D/33264 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Prague Express    28-05-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Thorswind         28-05-2022     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
TS Dubai          28-05-2022     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Tarlan            28-05-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Sea Wolf          28-05-2022     L/1500 Rice                      Al Muqaraba
                                                              Ship & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Mumbai         27-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Yi Chang 15       27-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
Maersk
Borneo            27-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            27-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
TBC Praise        27-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Furano
Galaxy            27-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            27-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Rui            Cement         Global          May. 26, 2022
                   Fu An                        Maritime
MW-4              Bulk           Coal           Wilhelmsen      May. 26, 2022
                  Polaris
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Nil
PIBT              Alonissios     Coal           GSA              May 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Express        Containers     Hapag           May. 26, 2022
                  Rome                          Lloyd
QICT              Diyala         Containers     Wilhelmsen      May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Gas oil        Alpine          May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Orange         Soyabean       Ocean           May. 20, 2022
                   Harmony                      services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Diyala            Containers     Xpress Feeders                 May. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Express
 Rome             Containers     Hapag Lloyd                     May 27, 2022
Alonissos         Coal           GSA                                        -
Orange
Harmony           Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Yangze-6          Soyabean       Alpine                         May. 27, 2022
Oak Spirit        LNG            Inchcape Shipping                          -
MSC Sarya         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity         Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Bowfin            Gasoline       GAC                                        -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Jbu Schelde       Chemicals      Asia Marine                                -
Golden
Eagle             Furnace oil    Transmarine                                -
Nefeli            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Long Beach
Express           Containers     Maersk                         May. 27, 2022
Zeyno             Coal           -                                          -
=============================================================================

