KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Khairpur Sugar 31.03.2022 - 362.762 16.40 - Mills Limited Half Year Chakwal Spinning 31.12.2020 - (24.393) (0.20) - - Mills Limited Half Year Chakwal Spinning 31.03.2022 - (36.527) (0.30) - - Mills Limited Nine Month Jauharabad Sugar 31.03.2022 - 31.762 0.93 - - Mills Limited Half Year Husein Sugar 31.03.2022 120.340 2.33 - - Mills Limited Half Year Shahtaj Sugar 31.03.2022 148.112 12.33 - Mills Limited Half Year (KELSC4) K-Electric - - - - 09.06.2022 Limited to 17.06.2022 Dynea Pakistan 28.06.2022 22.06.2022 Limited 11.00.A.M to EOGM 28.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

