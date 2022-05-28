Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
28 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Khairpur Sugar 31.03.2022 - 362.762 16.40 -
Mills Limited Half Year
Chakwal Spinning 31.12.2020 - (24.393) (0.20) - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Chakwal Spinning 31.03.2022 - (36.527) (0.30) - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
Jauharabad Sugar 31.03.2022 - 31.762 0.93 - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Husein Sugar 31.03.2022 120.340 2.33 - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Shahtaj Sugar 31.03.2022 148.112 12.33 -
Mills Limited Half Year
(KELSC4) K-Electric - - - - 09.06.2022
Limited to 17.06.2022
Dynea Pakistan 28.06.2022 22.06.2022
Limited 11.00.A.M to
EOGM 28.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
