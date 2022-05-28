ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Khairpur Sugar               31.03.2022     -             362.762       16.40                                 -
Mills Limited                Half Year
Chakwal Spinning             31.12.2020     -             (24.393)      (0.20)         -                      -
Mills Limited                Half Year
Chakwal Spinning             31.03.2022     -             (36.527)      (0.30)         -                      -
Mills Limited                Nine Month
Jauharabad Sugar             31.03.2022     -             31.762        0.93           -                      -
Mills Limited                Half Year
Husein Sugar                 31.03.2022                   120.340       2.33                                - -
Mills Limited                Half Year
Shahtaj Sugar                31.03.2022                   148.112       12.33                                 -
Mills Limited                Half Year
(KELSC4) K-Electric                         -             -             -             -              09.06.2022
Limited                                                                                           to 17.06.2022
Dynea Pakistan                                                                       28.06.2022      22.06.2022
Limited                                                                              11.00.A.M               to
                                                                                     EOGM            28.06.2022
===============================================================================================================

