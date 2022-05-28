KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022 Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd # 25-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 TPL Corp Ltd # 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd # 28-05-2022 03-06-2022 03-06-2022 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022 Awwal Modaraba # 26-05-2022 09-06-2022 09-06-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd # 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022 APNA MICROFINANCE BANK LTD # 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150% (F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70% (F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022 Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022 SNBLTFC2 24-06-2022 07-07-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022