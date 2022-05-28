ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                    23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                 30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                       24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)    20-05-2022       30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                 24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R       20-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #             24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                 24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd #         25-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                 25-05-2022   01-06-2022                                 01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            27-05-2022   02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd #                    27-05-2022   02-06-2022                                 02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       27-05-2022   03-06-2022   NIL                           03-06-2022
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd #           28-05-2022   03-06-2022                                 03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                          21-05-2022   06-06-2022
Awwal Modaraba #                  26-05-2022   09-06-2022                                 09-06-2022
Security Leasing Corporation
Ltd #                             08-06-2022   15-06-2022                                 15-06-2022
APNA MICROFINANCE
BANK LTD #                        11-06-2022   18-06-2022                                 18-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-06-2022   24-06-2022   150% (F)     08-06-2022       24-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd   17-06-2022   29-06-2022   70% (F)      15-06-2022       29-06-2022
Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd #        22-06-2022   30-06-2022                                 30-06-2022
SNBLTFC2                          24-06-2022   07-07-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

