KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022
Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd # 25-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd # 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd # 28-05-2022 03-06-2022 03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022
Awwal Modaraba # 26-05-2022 09-06-2022 09-06-2022
Security Leasing Corporation
Ltd # 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022
APNA MICROFINANCE
BANK LTD # 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150% (F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70% (F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022
Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022
SNBLTFC2 24-06-2022 07-07-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
