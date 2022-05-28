Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
28 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 27, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81729 0.82000 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.05957 0.96071 1.05957 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.57486 1.50486 1.57486 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.07571 2.02557 2.07571 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.68157 2.70600 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
