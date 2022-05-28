Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
28 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 27, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 199.50 200.50 DKK 28.15 28.25
SAUDIA RIYAL 52.80 53.50 NOK 20.52 20.62
UAE DIRHAM 53.80 54.50 SEK 19.89 19.99
EURO 212.00 214.50 AUD $ 140.00 142.00
UK POUND 249.00 252.00 CAD $ 154.50 156.50
JAPANI YEN ¥ 1.54119 1.56119 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 204.72 205.72 CHINESE YUAN 29.00 30.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
