Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 27, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          199.50    200.50   DKK                 28.15    28.25
SAUDIA RIYAL         52.80     53.50   NOK                 20.52    20.62
UAE DIRHAM           53.80     54.50   SEK                 19.89    19.99
EURO                212.00    214.50   AUD $              140.00   142.00
UK POUND            249.00    252.00   CAD $              154.50   156.50
JAPANI YEN ¥       1.54119   1.56119   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 204.72    205.72   CHINESE YUAN        29.00    30.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

