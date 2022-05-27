ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
ASC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.73%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.23%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.68%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
FNEL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.85%)
GGGL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.95%)
GGL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.64%)
GTECH 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.77%)
KEL 2.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.08%)
KOSM 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.67%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
PRL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.31%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.45%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.9%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.23%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.65%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.62%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
WAVES 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
WTL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,308 Increased By 75.5 (1.78%)
BR30 15,892 Increased By 405.8 (2.62%)
KSE100 43,116 Increased By 574.1 (1.35%)
KSE30 16,387 Increased By 243.7 (1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England Test coach McCullum eager to support ‘strong leader’ Stokes

AFP 27 May, 2022

LONDON: Brendon McCullum is relishing the prospect of working alongside a “really strong leader” in new captain Ben Stokes as they prepare to launch a new era for the England Test team.

McCullum himself has only been recently appointed to the role of England Test coach, with the team on a woeful run of one win in 17 matches ahead of their series opener against his native New Zealand starting at Lord’s next week.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum is known for a bold approach that helped kickstart a revival in the fortunes of New Zealand, the reigning world Test champions, and his outlook is expected to dovetail with the attacking instincts of dynamic all-rounder Stokes.

The England job is McCullum’s first as a red-ball coach, a point he acknowledged to reporters at Lord’s on Friday.

“I certainly don’t coach technically,” he told Sky Sports. “I understand the technique obviously but for me it’s more around tactics and man-management and trying to provide the right environment for the team to try and go out there and be the best versions of themselves.”

The 40-year-old added: “I think with Stokesy as captain we’ve got a really strong leader, a ‘follow me’ type of captain and so I think my job will be to try and ensure that we’re consistent with a lot of our messaging.

New Zealand excited to face off against old skipper McCullum

“I’ll look after the guys inside the environment as well and try and allow them to really grow at a speed which they might not have got to previously, so it’s a big challenge.”

McCullum said an improved England side would benefit Test cricket as a whole.

“I think for me red-ball cricket has always been the pinnacle of the sport,” he said.

“If you look at where the game sits currently, it’s probably on a bit of a downward trend and to me the nation that can really change that is England – because of the tradition of Test cricket here in England and I guess the fan following and the support that it gets in this country.

“For us to be competitive in Test cricket, I think will go a long way in trying to be able to hopefully just shift that a little bit in terms of the perception of red-ball cricket.”

Brendon McCullum England Test coach

Comments

1000 characters

England Test coach McCullum eager to support ‘strong leader’ Stokes

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Calling off sit-in is not sign of weakness: Imran Khan

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Beijing says Blinken speech ‘smears China’

Taliban dismiss UN concerns on women's rights in Afghanistan

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Read more stories