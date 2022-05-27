ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open higher on tech, industrials boost

Reuters 27 May, 2022

European shares rose in early deals on Friday, eyeing their third straight session of gains, as sentiment was lifted after bets eased that central banks would tighten their policies more than signalled.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0714 GMT, taking heart from an overnight rally on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia.

Technology and industrial shares were the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, while miners led gains among sectors, up 1%.

On the week, the index was seen closing 1.8% higher - its best in 10 weeks. Banks were among the best performers this week, up around 5%, as major central banks stayed on course to lift interest rates.

Retailers lift European stocks but growth worries persist

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 underperformed on Friday, edging lower as utilities and healthcare stocks weighed.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares open higher on tech, industrials boost

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Read more stories