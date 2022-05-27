ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Indian shares follow broader Asia higher, Hindalco jumps on quarterly results

Reuters 27 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday, joining a global rally that has been driven by strong retail earnings outlooks in the United States and waning concerns about overly aggressive rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.69% at 16,281.10, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67% to 54,610.32. Gains were seen across the board, with all major Nifty sub-indexes trading in positive territory.

The Nifty metal index rose 1.65%, while the IT sub-index gained 1.62%. Aluminium and copper manufacturer Hindalco Industries rose 2.5% and was among the top three gainers on the Nifty 50 index after its March-quarter profit after tax doubled.

Indian shares snap three days of losses as banks, metal stocks rally

In broader Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.68% overnight.

