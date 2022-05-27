Politics of Imran ‘finished’, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that politics of Imran Khan has finished as the people have identified the real face of those who are using the name of religion for political objectives.

Talking to media outside the house of martyred policeman Kamal Ahmed, Maryam requested the Supreme Court to review its decision, saying what happened in Islamabad yesterday was evident from statements of PTI men.

“Everything was under control but after the Supreme Court’s order they started moving forward,” she said. “How it is possible that orders of the Court were not in the notice of Imran?” The Supreme Court’s decision was to limit them to the H-9 Park but Imran ordered his followers to gather at D-Chowk, she added.

Referring to Imran’s deadline for six days, she said, “It was nothing but an attempt to avoid shame after his fake letter, fake conspiracy and fake revolution was exposed.” She said Imran must bring back his sons and then talk about his revolution. Imran Khan could not even gather 20,000 people for his ‘revolution’, the six-day deadline is just a face-saving, she added.

She blamed Imran Khan for destruction caused on Wednesday and injuries to police personnel besides deaths of two PTI workers in a bid to remove containers. She said cases must be registered against Imran and others from whose residences arms were recovered.

She held Imran Khan and his party responsible for the martyrdom of policeman Kamal Ahmed, who laid his life in the line of duty a few days back in Lahore. “The martyred policeman’s wife also blamed Khan for her husband’s death,” she said. She said PM Shehbaz Sharif had assured to provide a house to the widow besides meeting educational and health expenses of his children.

She said she is in deep distress after meeting with Kamal’s family. Kamal had five little children who have been deprived of their father at such a young age, she said.

Maryam also said the PTI workers were bearing difficulties in heat while Imran Khan was moving in a helicopter. “Whatever happened at the D-Chowk was not leaderless chaos, one of their MNA was ordering people to burn trees and damage public property,” she claimed.

She alleged despite using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources, the PTI long march failed because they could even gather people from KPK. The people said absolutely not to Imran Khan, she added.

Maryam said, “His (Imran) ‘revolution’ kept flying in the air for a few hours, adding he should stop using the youth to fuel his lust for power.” She said Imran in a deal with IMF promised to bring hike in POL prices but did not increase the prices. There is nothing in PTI’s 4 year rule to show their performance except destruction caused to the country, she added.

