Imran Niazi is continuing to disobey orders of SC: Hamza

LAHORE: Despite making Pakistan a joke in the whole world, Imran Niazi is not ashamed and it has been established that Imran’s ego is bigger than the country as this man refuses to obey the orders of the higher judiciary, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, said.

The CM maintained that the worst fascism was demonstrated in Lahore by brutally martyring the father of five children and torturing the law enforcement personnel on duty. Where did the show of millions of people go as empty roads were exposing the lies of Imran Niazi, he questioned?

The PTI has been exposed but ‘Kaptaan’ is still unapologetic, the CM said in a statement.

The CM also visited the house of the girl subjected to molestation by the dacoits in the surrounding village Khokhar Ashraf of Chunian. He met with the affected girl, her father Zahoor Ali and other family members and assured them of the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice.

Later, CM while talking to media vowed that he would pursue the case of the brutes to the logical end and stated that this molestation incident indicates the downfall of a society and is a test case for us. Hr assured that the way Zainab’s murderers were awarded punishment; this case would also be taken to its logical end in the same manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022