Business & Finance

Gold finance customers: JS Bank inks pact with Almas Jewellers

Press Release 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Almas Jewellers, one of Pakistan’s leading Jewellers to facilitate its customers for easy and convenient gold valuations to avail JS Gold Finance.

The agreement was inked between Atif Salim Malik, Group Head Retail Banking – JS Bank, and Adnan Ishtiaque, CEO – Almas Jewellers. Also present were Kashif Ishtiaque, Chairman Almas Jewellers, Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products JS Bank, and senior officials from both the institutions.

This partnership will provide JS Bank customers with convenient appointment bookings and rapid processing for gold verification especially as customer demand for Gold backed financing continues to soar. JS Gold Finance is one of the leading products within the gold financing facility.

Sharing his thoughts, Atif Salim Malik, said, “We are pleased to partner with Almas Jewellers for provision of on-the-spot verification of Gold ornaments. JS Bank has always strived to take initiatives that improve the customer journey and make access to financing simple, easy and convenient.

Speaking at the occasion, Adnan Ishtiaque, mentioned, “We are honoured to partner with JS Bank for this first of its kind facility being offered by any Bank in Pakistan and this is the need of the time.”

