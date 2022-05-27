ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks gain as PM Li hints at more stimulus measures

Reuters 27 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Thursday after struggling to find direction for most parts of the session, as investors fretted over signs of slowdown but took comfort in comments from Premier Li Keqiang on stabilising the ailing economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 3,993.04, after falling as much as 1.1% in morning trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,123.11 points.

“We should strive to ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter, lower unemployment rate as soon as possible, and keep economic operations within a reasonable range,” official Xinhua news agency quoted the premier as saying on Wednesday.

“First, he mostly delivered a sombre message on how bad the economy has deteriorated,” said Jason Hsu, founder and CIO of Rayliant Global Advisors.

“Whatever commitment to focus on aiding the economy is interpreted by the market, it is cheap talk. Until substantial rate cuts occur and actual fiscal stimulus packages are announced, investors will mostly ignore ‘talks’.”

The meeting comes as global investment banks have slashed their 2022 growth outlook for China to as low as 3%, as the economy hit by severe COVID-19 outbreaks and stringent anti-virus measures.

“The economic situation in China has reached a point that is not just about higher or lower growth, but about preventing potential systemic risk events,” said Alex Wolf, Head of Investment Strategy, Asia at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Rayliant Global Advisors Jason Hsu

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks gain as PM Li hints at more stimulus measures

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories