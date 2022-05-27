Lesco enhances duration of power loadshedding

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has enhanced the duration of loadshedding to four hours a day.

The Lesco sources said the power-supply gap has reached 600 megawatt which has led to increase in loadshedding. Demand for power has escalated to 4,330 megawatt against a demand of 3,700 megawatt.

It may be noted that the maximum temperature was dropped by 10 degree Celsius in Punjab during the first two days of the current week, which had led to reduction in demand for power supply. However, the temperature has started rising from Thursday onwards and the maximum temperature is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius on Friday, a situation that would lead to increase in demand for power. Therefore, demand for power has started rising up as there would be pressure on the demand side.

Lesco sources said there is no immediate possibility of increase in power supply to the company therefore the duration of load shedding is likely to cross the present level.

