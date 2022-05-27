ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 26, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 27, 2022)...
Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 26, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 27, 2022)

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           34-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            40-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana           49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      37-20 (°C) 02-00 (%)        35-19 (°C) 56-00 (%)
Peshawar          41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        38-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)        37-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur            48-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:15 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:42 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

