Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 26, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 27, 2022)...
27 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 26, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 27, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-20 (°C) 02-00 (%) 35-19 (°C) 56-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-25 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments