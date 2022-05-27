ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 26, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan nation    25-05-2022
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.
OP-2              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     24-05-2022
                  Borneo         Molasses       Pvt Ltd
OP-3              Furano         Disc.Base      Gac Pakistan       25-05-2022
                   Galaxy        Oil            Pvt Ltd
B-1               Ym             Load           East Wind
                  Saturn         Ethanol        Shipping Company   19-05-2022
B-4               TBC            Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Praise         Dap            Agencies Pvt Ltd   23-05-2022
B-5               Emerald Sea    -              High Sea Shippi    25-05-2022
B-6/B-7           TS             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    23-05-2022
                  Mumbai         Container      Agency
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            24-05-2022
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12         Effie          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic        23-05-2022
B-13/B-14         Yi             Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Chun 15         Cargo         & Logistic         23-05-2022
B-14/B-15         Bulkl          Disc General   Sea Hawks          25-05-2022
                  Carina         Cargo          Pvt Ltd
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       20-05-2022
                  Mohsin         Straw          Line
Nmb-3             Burhan         Load           Latif Trading      16-05-2022
                  Noor           Rice           company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Wadi Bani      Disc Load      Universal          25-05-2022
                   Khalid        Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         YM             Disc Load      In-shipping        25-05-2022
                  Excellence     Container      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yi Chun 15        26-05-2022     Disc. General                Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Independent Spirit26-05-2022     Disc Load                  Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al Shaffian       26-05-2022     D/16610 Chemical             Wilhelmsen Ship
                                                                     Services
Cerulean          26-05-2022     D/14073 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
M.T Lahore        27-05-2022     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan national
                                                                Shipping Corp
Lian Gui Hu       27-05-2022     D/48000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T Karachi       27-05-2022     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Hyundai Unity     27-05-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                      Agenncy
Arman 10          27-05-2022     L/1600 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
Sana              27-05-2022     L/1000 Rice                      Balochistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                 Co, Pvt. Ltd
Ksl Deyang        27-05-2022     D/34500 General               Sea Hawks Asia
                                  Cargo                   Global Pvt. Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Dexterity         26-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Encore            26-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
M.T
Shalamar          26-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Rebecca
Schulte           26-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Hyundai
 Tacoma           26-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Rui            Cement         Global          May. 25, 2022
                  Fu An                         Maritime
MW-2              Os             Rice           Ocean           May. 20, 2022
                  Kano 35                       World
MW-4              BeksMunevver   Coal           Wilhelmsen      May. 22, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Nil
PIBT              Alonissios     Coal           GSA              May 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Irenes         Containers     Maersk           May 25, 2022
                   Ray                          Pak
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Orange         Soyabean       Ocean           May. 20, 2022
                  Harmony                       services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad     Phosphoric     Alpine                          May 25, 2022
 Queen            Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Hartford          Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 26, 2022
Al-Jassasiya      LNG            GSA                                        -
Magunus           Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
MSC Everest       Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
BeksMunevver      Coal           Wilhelmsen                     May. 26, 2022
Os Kano 35        Rice           Ocean World                                -
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk Pak                                 -
Alonissos         Coal           GSA                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express Rome      Containers     Hapag Lloyd                     May 26, 2022
Bulk Polaris      Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Khairpur          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity         Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Bowfin            Gasoline       GAC                                        -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Yangze-6          Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Golden
Eagle             Furnace oil    Transmarine                                -
Nefeli            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Diyala            Containers     Maersk                         May. 26, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

