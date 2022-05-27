KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 26, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan nation 25-05-2022 Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 24-05-2022 Borneo Molasses Pvt Ltd OP-3 Furano Disc.Base Gac Pakistan 25-05-2022 Galaxy Oil Pvt Ltd B-1 Ym Load East Wind Saturn Ethanol Shipping Company 19-05-2022 B-4 TBC Disc Bulk Shipping Praise Dap Agencies Pvt Ltd 23-05-2022 B-5 Emerald Sea - High Sea Shippi 25-05-2022 B-6/B-7 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 23-05-2022 Mumbai Container Agency B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 24-05-2022 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022 B-13/B-14 Yi Disc General Legend Shipping Chun 15 Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022 B-14/B-15 Bulkl Disc General Sea Hawks 25-05-2022 Carina Cargo Pvt Ltd Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 20-05-2022 Mohsin Straw Line Nmb-3 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022 Noor Rice company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Wadi Bani Disc Load Universal 25-05-2022 Khalid Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 YM Disc Load In-shipping 25-05-2022 Excellence Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yi Chun 15 26-05-2022 Disc. General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Independent Spirit26-05-2022 Disc Load Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Al Shaffian 26-05-2022 D/16610 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services Cerulean 26-05-2022 D/14073 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd M.T Lahore 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan national Shipping Corp Lian Gui Hu 27-05-2022 D/48000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Hyundai Unity 27-05-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agenncy Arman 10 27-05-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link International Sana 27-05-2022 L/1000 Rice Balochistan Shipping Co, Pvt. Ltd Ksl Deyang 27-05-2022 D/34500 General Sea Hawks Asia Cargo Global Pvt. Limited ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern Dexterity 26-05-2022 Container Ship - Encore 26-05-2022 General Cargo - M.T Shalamar 26-05-2022 Tanker - Rebecca Schulte 26-05-2022 Tanker - Hyundai Tacoma 26-05-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Rui Cement Global May. 25, 2022 Fu An Maritime MW-2 Os Rice Ocean May. 20, 2022 Kano 35 World MW-4 BeksMunevver Coal Wilhelmsen May. 22, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Nil PIBT Alonissios Coal GSA May 24, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Irenes Containers Maersk May 25, 2022 Ray Pak QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Orange Soyabean Ocean May. 20, 2022 Harmony services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Phosphoric Alpine May 25, 2022 Queen Acid ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Hartford Containers Maersk Pak May. 26, 2022 Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA - Magunus Furnace oil Alpine - MSC Everest Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= BeksMunevver Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022 Os Kano 35 Rice Ocean World - Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak - Alonissos Coal GSA - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd May 26, 2022 Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen - Khairpur Gas oil Alpine - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC - Bowfin Gasoline GAC - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine - Golden Eagle Furnace oil Transmarine - Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Diyala Containers Maersk May. 26, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022