Markets
Shipping Intelligence
27 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 26, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan nation 25-05-2022
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 24-05-2022
Borneo Molasses Pvt Ltd
OP-3 Furano Disc.Base Gac Pakistan 25-05-2022
Galaxy Oil Pvt Ltd
B-1 Ym Load East Wind
Saturn Ethanol Shipping Company 19-05-2022
B-4 TBC Disc Bulk Shipping
Praise Dap Agencies Pvt Ltd 23-05-2022
B-5 Emerald Sea - High Sea Shippi 25-05-2022
B-6/B-7 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 23-05-2022
Mumbai Container Agency
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 24-05-2022
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12 Effie Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022
B-13/B-14 Yi Disc General Legend Shipping
Chun 15 Cargo & Logistic 23-05-2022
B-14/B-15 Bulkl Disc General Sea Hawks 25-05-2022
Carina Cargo Pvt Ltd
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 20-05-2022
Mohsin Straw Line
Nmb-3 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022
Noor Rice company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Wadi Bani Disc Load Universal 25-05-2022
Khalid Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 YM Disc Load In-shipping 25-05-2022
Excellence Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yi Chun 15 26-05-2022 Disc. General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Independent Spirit26-05-2022 Disc Load Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al Shaffian 26-05-2022 D/16610 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship
Services
Cerulean 26-05-2022 D/14073 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
M.T Lahore 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan national
Shipping Corp
Lian Gui Hu 27-05-2022 D/48000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Hyundai Unity 27-05-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agenncy
Arman 10 27-05-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link
International
Sana 27-05-2022 L/1000 Rice Balochistan
Shipping
Co, Pvt. Ltd
Ksl Deyang 27-05-2022 D/34500 General Sea Hawks Asia
Cargo Global Pvt. Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Dexterity 26-05-2022 Container Ship -
Encore 26-05-2022 General Cargo -
M.T
Shalamar 26-05-2022 Tanker -
Rebecca
Schulte 26-05-2022 Tanker -
Hyundai
Tacoma 26-05-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Rui Cement Global May. 25, 2022
Fu An Maritime
MW-2 Os Rice Ocean May. 20, 2022
Kano 35 World
MW-4 BeksMunevver Coal Wilhelmsen May. 22, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Nil
PIBT Alonissios Coal GSA May 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Irenes Containers Maersk May 25, 2022
Ray Pak
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Orange Soyabean Ocean May. 20, 2022
Harmony services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad Phosphoric Alpine May 25, 2022
Queen Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Hartford Containers Maersk Pak May. 26, 2022
Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA -
Magunus Furnace oil Alpine -
MSC Everest Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
BeksMunevver Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022
Os Kano 35 Rice Ocean World -
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak -
Alonissos Coal GSA -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd May 26, 2022
Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen -
Khairpur Gas oil Alpine -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity Furnace oil PNSC -
Bowfin Gasoline GAC -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine -
Golden
Eagle Furnace oil Transmarine -
Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Diyala Containers Maersk May. 26, 2022
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments