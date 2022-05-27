Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 26, 2022). ==================================== BR...
27 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,541.71
High: 42,606.14
Low: 41,900.72
Net Change: 529.05
Volume (000): 133,682
Value (000): 6,039,964
Makt Cap (000) 1,691,374,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,747.03
NET CH (+) 130.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,306.08
NET CH (+) 98.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,477.30
NET CH (+) 61.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,217.66
NET CH (+) 43.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,578.20
NET CH (+) 31.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,376.93
NET CH (+) 189.72
------------------------------------
As on: 26-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments