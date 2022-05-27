KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,541.71 High: 42,606.14 Low: 41,900.72 Net Change: 529.05 Volume (000): 133,682 Value (000): 6,039,964 Makt Cap (000) 1,691,374,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,747.03 NET CH (+) 130.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,306.08 NET CH (+) 98.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,477.30 NET CH (+) 61.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,217.66 NET CH (+) 43.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,578.20 NET CH (+) 31.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,376.93 NET CH (+) 189.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-May-2022 ====================================

