BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 26, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 26, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,541.71
High:                      42,606.14
Low:                       41,900.72
Net Change:                   529.05
Volume (000):                133,682
Value (000):               6,039,964
Makt Cap (000)         1,691,374,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,747.03
NET CH                    (+) 130.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,306.08
NET CH                     (+) 98.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,477.30
NET CH                     (+) 61.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,217.66
NET CH                     (+) 43.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,578.20
NET CH                     (+) 31.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,376.93
NET CH                    (+) 189.72
------------------------------------
As on:                   26-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

