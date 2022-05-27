ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd #                            18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                  27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                            28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                   23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                  30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                      24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)       20-05-2022     30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R          20-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd #        25-05-2022   31-05-2022                                  31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                      1-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           27-05-2022   2-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd #                   27-05-2022   2-Jun-22                                      2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                      27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                              3-Jun-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd #                    28-05-2022   3-Jun-22                                      3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.      21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Awwal Modaraba #                 26-05-2022   9-Jun-22                                      9-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)          8-Jun-22      24-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd #       22-Jun-22    30-Jun-22                                    30-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

