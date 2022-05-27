KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd # 18-05-2022 27-05-2022 27-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 20-05-2022 28-05-2022 NIL 28-05-2022 Packages Ltd # 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5% (F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022 Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd # 25-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 Summit Bank Ltd # 25-05-2022 1-Jun-22 1-Jun-22 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22 TPL Corp Ltd # 27-05-2022 2-Jun-22 2-Jun-22 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 27-05-2022 3-Jun-22 NIL 3-Jun-22 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd # 28-05-2022 3-Jun-22 3-Jun-22 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd. 21-05-2022 6-Jun-22 Awwal Modaraba # 26-05-2022 9-Jun-22 9-Jun-22 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

