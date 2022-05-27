Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
27 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 26, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81943 0.82029 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.02300 0.92729 1.02300 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.55286 1.47800 1.55286 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.05429 2.03314 2.07114 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.68400 2.74100 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
