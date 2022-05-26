ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam says PTI workers resorted to vandalism after Supreme Court's order

  • Impossible Imran Khan was unaware of the court's decision, PML-N Vice-president says
BR Web Desk 26 May, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) vandalism started after the Supreme Court barred the government from using force against protesters, Aaj News reported.

“Everything was under control till Wednesday evening, and then the Supreme Court disallowed the government from stopping violent protesters. Their vandalism started after that,” Maryam said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The PML-N leader said she was disappointed to hear the remarks of an honourable judge that Imran Khan might have not received the court’s order in its true letter and spirit as he was leading the long march towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

“Imran Khan was active on social media all day long. It is impossible that he was unaware of the decision,” she said, adding that PTI workers set the federal capital ablaze after the Supreme Court allowed the party to hold a protest.

She also held the PTI chairman responsible for the martyrdom of a policeman, who was shot dead during a raid on a PTI activist’s house a few days back in Lahore.

She also met the slain policeman’s widow and his five children.

“The martyred policeman's wife also blames Khan for her husband's death,” Maryam said, adding that the PTI chairman has kept his own sons safe in London, and left the youngsters of this nation to face police action on the roads.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PTI long march

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam says PTI workers resorted to vandalism after Supreme Court's order

Pakistan eyes 'most favourable' LNG agreement with countries including Russia

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

KSE-100 gains 1.26% even as IMF programme remains stalled

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

Imran Khan will return with four million people if elections not announced: Babar Awan

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

Read more stories