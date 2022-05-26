Maryam says PTI workers resorted to vandalism after Supreme Court's order

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) vandalism started after the Supreme Court barred the government from using force against protesters, Aaj News reported.

“Everything was under control till Wednesday evening, and then the Supreme Court disallowed the government from stopping violent protesters. Their vandalism started after that,” Maryam said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The PML-N leader said she was disappointed to hear the remarks of an honourable judge that Imran Khan might have not received the court’s order in its true letter and spirit as he was leading the long march towards Islamabad.

“Imran Khan was active on social media all day long. It is impossible that he was unaware of the decision,” she said, adding that PTI workers set the federal capital ablaze after the Supreme Court allowed the party to hold a protest.

She also held the PTI chairman responsible for the martyrdom of a policeman, who was shot dead during a raid on a PTI activist’s house a few days back in Lahore.

She also met the slain policeman’s widow and his five children.

“The martyred policeman's wife also blames Khan for her husband's death,” Maryam said, adding that the PTI chairman has kept his own sons safe in London, and left the youngsters of this nation to face police action on the roads.