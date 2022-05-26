National Assembly greenlights amendment to scrap electronic voting

The National Assembly of Pakistan approved on Thurday the Elections Amendment Bill 2022 which seeks to scrap electronic voting in elections. Moreover, it also aims to restrain overseas Pakistanis from voting in the polls, reported Aaj News.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the bill in the assembly and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said tgat the bill was of immense significance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017, including those the allowed the use of EVMs and granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.