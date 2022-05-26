ANL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
ASL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.91%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.73%)
GTECH 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.84%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.85%)
PACE 3.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.84%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.82%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.84%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TREET 29.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.59%)
TRG 80.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.19%)
UNITY 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.67%)
WAVES 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.24%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By 62.1 (1.49%)
BR30 15,340 Increased By 437.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 42,525 Increased By 512 (1.22%)
KSE30 16,129 Increased By 215.6 (1.35%)
Pakistan

National Assembly greenlights amendment to scrap electronic voting

  • Bill also seeks to restrain expats from voting
BR Web Desk 26 May, 2022

The National Assembly of Pakistan approved on Thurday the Elections Amendment Bill 2022 which seeks to scrap electronic voting in elections. Moreover, it also aims to restrain overseas Pakistanis from voting in the polls, reported Aaj News.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the bill in the assembly and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said tgat the bill was of immense significance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017, including those the allowed the use of EVMs and granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

National Assembly elections voting EVM

