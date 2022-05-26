ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
May 26, 2022
PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

  • PM visits Red Zone after Imran Khan called off protest
BR Web Desk 26 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for protecting the country's interests during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march on Wednesday.

The PM along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah visited the Red Zone in Islamabad on Thursday, a few hours after the PTI called off its sit-in.

Speaking to the personnel of law enforcement agencies deployed in the Red Zone, the PM praised them for protecting the lives and properties of the people in diffcult times.

He said everyone should end hostilities and promote love and national cohesion.

On Wednesday, the situation turned chaotic after PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the city's D-Chowk.

The government had attempted to prevent the convoy from reaching the capital by shutting down all entry and exit points around the city, but was forced to allow in the protesters by an emergency Supreme Court order.

Army called in

In an early-morning notification on Thursday, the government had also authorised the deployment of Pakistan Army in the Red Zone in Islamabad for protection of important buildings.

The army was summoned to control the situation under article 245 of the Constitution.

