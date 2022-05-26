Investors brush off IMF pessimism as KSE-100 goes up in intra-day trading

The government's inability to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme didn’t have much of an impact on market sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid political clarity as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its long march on Islamabad. The benchmark KSE-100 was trading with gains of over 400 points in intra-day trading on Thursday.

At the time of filing, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 42,426.61 points, up by 413.95 points or 0.99%.

On Wednesday, bulls made a return in the final hour of trading session, as the benchmark index after hitting an intraday low of 41,356 (down by 594 points) concluded the session at 42,012.66, up by 62.34 points.

An analyst at Topline Securities was of the view that the market already anticipated the IMF decision, as the government was reluctant to remove the subsidy being offered on petroleum products, which was the Fund’s top condition for programme revivals.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Committee had also indicated of a delay in talks, the analyst pointed out.

"Meanwhile, market sentiments turned positive after the PTI decided to call off their long march, diminishing political noise,” said the analyst.

Meanwhile, Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder that across-the-board buying was witnessed at the PSX, as investors are purchasing stocks being offered at attractive valuations.

“The IMF announcement should not be taken negatively as such talks take considerable time before reaching a conclusion,” said Hashmey, adding that the government remains involved with the Fund for budget preparation.

The Fund in its statement pointed out "deviations" on fiscal sides from the policies agreed in the last review. Resultantly, no staff level agreement was reached on Wednesday while the revival of $6 billion EFF was delayed.

The IMF said that its team looks forward to continuing its dialogue and close engagement with Pakistan’s government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability.

