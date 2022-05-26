ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
ASL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.26%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.27%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.6%)
GTECH 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.73%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.29%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.85%)
PACE 3.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.67%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.82%)
TELE 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.93%)
TPL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
TPLP 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TREET 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.9%)
TRG 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.32%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.98%)
WAVES 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.24%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,223 Increased By 59.9 (1.44%)
BR30 15,332 Increased By 430.4 (2.89%)
KSE100 42,524 Increased By 511.6 (1.22%)
KSE30 16,133 Increased By 219.8 (1.38%)
Markets

Investors brush off IMF pessimism as KSE-100 goes up in intra-day trading

  • Market sentiments turned positive after PTI decided to call off long march, analysts say
BR Web Desk Updated 26 May, 2022

The government's inability to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme didn’t have much of an impact on market sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid political clarity as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its long march on Islamabad. The benchmark KSE-100 was trading with gains of over 400 points in intra-day trading on Thursday.

At the time of filing, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 42,426.61 points, up by 413.95 points or 0.99%.

On Wednesday, bulls made a return in the final hour of trading session, as the benchmark index after hitting an intraday low of 41,356 (down by 594 points) concluded the session at 42,012.66, up by 62.34 points.

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

An analyst at Topline Securities was of the view that the market already anticipated the IMF decision, as the government was reluctant to remove the subsidy being offered on petroleum products, which was the Fund’s top condition for programme revivals.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Committee had also indicated of a delay in talks, the analyst pointed out.

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

"Meanwhile, market sentiments turned positive after the PTI decided to call off their long march, diminishing political noise,” said the analyst.

Meanwhile, Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder that across-the-board buying was witnessed at the PSX, as investors are purchasing stocks being offered at attractive valuations.

“The IMF announcement should not be taken negatively as such talks take considerable time before reaching a conclusion,” said Hashmey, adding that the government remains involved with the Fund for budget preparation.

The Fund in its statement pointed out "deviations" on fiscal sides from the policies agreed in the last review. Resultantly, no staff level agreement was reached on Wednesday while the revival of $6 billion EFF was delayed.

The IMF said that its team looks forward to continuing its dialogue and close engagement with Pakistan’s government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability.

This is an intra-day update

stocks IMF PTI PSX KSE Pakistani market

