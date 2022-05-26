ANL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.02%)
AVN 77.53 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (4.19%)
BOP 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.98%)
GGGL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
GGL 16.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.19%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PRL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.67%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.98%)
TPL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPLP 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
TRG 80.95 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
WAVES 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.01%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 43.1 (1.03%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 334.7 (2.25%)
KSE100 42,367 Increased By 354.3 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,052 Increased By 139.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slips past 202.5 per dollar in intra-day trading

  • Failure of Pakistan to revive IMF programme pulls local currency lower
Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

The rupee on Thursday lost further ground and dipped below 202.5 against the greenback in intra-day trading in the inter-bank market, owing to negative sentiments arising from the failure of Pakistan to revive the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme.

Late on Wednesday night, the global lender released a statement citing that the talks with Pakistan for the 7th review under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remained inconclusive.

IMF to continue ‘close engagement with Pakistan’ as Doha talks conclude without programme revival

The fund pointed out "deviations" on fiscal sides from the policies agreed in the last review. Resultantly, no staff level agreement was reached and the revival of the EFF was delayed.

Taking to twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government remained committed to reviving the programme.

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Meanwhile, some clarity on the political front acted as a support for the local currency and capped its decline. After marching to Islamabad in an eventful long march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called off the protest late on Wednesday night and gave a six-day deadline to the incumbent government to fulfil PTI’s demand of early elections.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 201.92, the lowest in history, after a day-on-day depreciation of 51 paisas or 0.25% on Wednesday.

Woes continue: Rupee closes near 202 against dollar

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company's Head of Research Samiullah Tariq stated that the current fall in rupee stemmed from pessimism in the market related to the IMF EFF.

However, he said "the impact has been marginal, the market had expected the local currency to plunge steeply following a negative statement from IMF."

“We can say that there is less pressure in the market right now," he added.

This is an intra-day report

IMF forex Imran Khan Dollar Long march Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee slips past 202.5 per dollar in intra-day trading

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt files contempt of court against Imran Khan in SC

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Power tussle comes to a head

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Read more stories