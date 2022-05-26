ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
May 26, 2022
Pakistan

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

  • Apex court's larger bench hears petition
BR Web Desk Updated 26 May, 2022

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Thursday the federal government's contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

In a petition filed by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali, the government said that despite the court's orders, Imran directed his party workers to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, PTI workers and leaders began their rallies from different points in the country and marched to Islamabad.

The government tried to prevent protestors from reaching the capital by shutting down all entry and exit points around the city, but was forced to allow them in by an emergency Supreme Court order, which directed Islamabad's administration to provide an area to PTI to hold its protest between Sector H-9 and G-9.

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

The apex court had also directed both the government and the PTI leadership to find a solution through negations but it ended inconclusively after the government team turned up late at the chief commissioner’s office for a meeting.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who was representing the government side, said that they were late by 30 minutes but the PTI insisted the delay was intentional. Both sides will submit their reports to the apex court today (Thursday).

The PTI had earlier decided to hold the sit-in at H-9 but Khan decided to choose D-Chowk after the police crackdown on workers.

A large number of people made it to D-Chowk from different cities of all the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite road blockades, tear gas shelling and firing of rubber bullets .

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran "kept defying the SC orders and comitted contempt of court from his container all night".

He called on the SC to give clear directions for establishing the writ of the law and the Constitution so the "chaotic group" could be expelled from Islamabad.

