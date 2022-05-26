Army called in

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday called in the military for the protection of Islamabad’s ‘Red-Zone’ after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters started removing the shipping containers placed at D-Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A government notification said that “pursuant to the law and order situation in the Islamabad, the federal government in exercise of power conferred under article 245 of the constitution of Pakistan is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan army in Red-Zone in ICT in aid of civil power for protection of important government buildings including Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister office/house, PTV headquarters, Pakistan Secret-ariat, and diplomatic Enclave, subject to law enforced in Pakistan, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

The exact number of troops to be deployed in Red Zone will be worked out by Pakistan army and the authorities in consultation with ICT administration, it added.

