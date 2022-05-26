ANL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
ASC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
ASL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.54%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.74%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
TELE 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.63%)
TPL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
TREET 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.59%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
WAVES 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 15,116 Increased By 213.9 (1.44%)
KSE100 42,131 Increased By 118.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,957 Increased By 44.3 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Army called in

Recorder Report Updated 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday called in the military for the protection of Islamabad’s ‘Red-Zone’ after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters started removing the shipping containers placed at D-Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A government notification said that “pursuant to the law and order situation in the Islamabad, the federal government in exercise of power conferred under article 245 of the constitution of Pakistan is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan army in Red-Zone in ICT in aid of civil power for protection of important government buildings including Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister office/house, PTV headquarters, Pakistan Secret-ariat, and diplomatic Enclave, subject to law enforced in Pakistan, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Protesters set police van on fire during clash with security personnel in Karachi

The exact number of troops to be deployed in Red Zone will be worked out by Pakistan army and the authorities in consultation with ICT administration, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Army Federal Government Parliament House Supreme Court of Pakistan Red Zone PTI long march PTV headquarters

Comments

1000 characters

Army called in

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Power tussle comes to a head

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

Read more stories