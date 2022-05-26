ANL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
ASC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
ASL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.54%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.74%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
TELE 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.63%)
TPL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
TREET 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.59%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
WAVES 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 15,116 Increased By 213.9 (1.44%)
KSE100 42,131 Increased By 118.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,957 Increased By 44.3 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

AFP Updated 26 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: India said it has capped sugar exports to safeguard its own supplies and ease inflation, days after a ban on wheat shipments sent global prices soaring in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The world’s largest sugar producer and number two exporter after Brazil said on Tuesday that shipments would be limited to 10 million tonnes for the current marketing year to September.

The decision was taken “with a view to maintain the domestic availability and price stability during the sugar season,” the food ministry said in a statement.

Sugar exports are forecast to hit a record high this marketing year, with contracts signed for around nine million tonnes, and 7.8 million tonnes already shipped, it said.

US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports

Citing inflation and its own food security needs, in mid-May India banned any new wheat exports without government approval after the hottest March on record — blamed on climate change — hit harvests.

Although India is a marginal player on the global market, the move sparked a further surge in already-soaring global food prices since Russia’s February invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, which previously accounted for 12 percent of global exports.

The decision also stoked fears of growing protectionism in the wake of the conflict. The export ban also left hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat stranded at a major port in western India, with long lines of thousands of trucks waiting to unload.

Authorities stressed that government-to-government requests for wheat from other countries reeling from record high prices would be permitted.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia temporarily halted palm oil exports and Malaysia banned chicken exports.

climate change India's sugar exports Ukraine war ban on wheat shipments

Comments

1000 characters

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Power tussle comes to a head

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

Read more stories