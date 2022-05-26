PML-N leader demands ban on PTI: Maryam taunts Imran for failing to gather two million protesters

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the people of Punjab have taken revenge from ‘Fitna Khan’ for robbing the mandate of Punjab and for ‘corruption’ made by Farah Goggi.

“The government has declined to accept any demand of Imran Khan,” she said in a tweet. Maryam maintained that they (PTI) were looking for safe passage for the last two days after realizing the failure of the long march. “Today when the long march failed, they (PTI) brought a proposal to the public meeting instead of sit-in but the government has refused to accept their demand,” she said.

In another tweet, Maryam taunted the PTI for failing to gather two million people for its long march toward Islamabad. “It appeared that now even the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had not paid heed to ‘Fitna Khan’s call; now the people had not only realized that the PTI chairman was a ‘fitna’ (mischief) but had also blocked his way,” she said.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI workers were braving extremely high temperatures while Imran was travelling on a helicopter.

She said that weapons have been recovered by Lahore Police from vehicles of PTI Lahore office bearers Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi. She added that a case has been registered against the PTI leaders. “This is the ugly face of the so-called long march. These are the intentions,” she added.

Moreover, PML-N leader Azma Khan has demanded of the federal government and her party leadership to impose a ban on Imran’s PTI for trying to spread anarchy in the country and register cases against the PTI leadership for defying the Constitution.

Talking to the media, here at the PML-N Secretariat, Azma Bukhari said that Imran Khan has been using provincial (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) resources to spread chaos in the country. “For how long, this man (Imran) will hurt the country.

The IMF is due to take a decision about Pakistan today but this man is issuing threats to the constitutional institutions,” she regretted. She claimed that the public is siding with the government for stability and bringing prosperity to the country.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said on the occasion that the PTI’s long march had flopped, as according to him, only 700 people across Punjab, including 400 from Lahore, took part in the march. Not a single request was moved by the PTI to any Deputy Commissioner in Punjab for holding the long march, he said.

