Pakistan

Country’s current situation is unprecedented, says Shujaat

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the country’s current situation is unprecedented and the direction in which government and political parties are moving will only increase chaos and lawlessness.

In such a dire situation, the elderly politician said in a statement that the two major security guarantors of Pakistan, the judiciary and the military, all stakeholders who mention these institutions together positive or negative, hidden or covert, more or less, from time to time.

These institutions should work together to find a permanent solution to the problems so that Pakistan can be protected from internal and external conspiracies, he said.

Shujat Hussain said that the economic situation in Pakistan has become very serious. It is already difficult for the common man to live with rising prices. Due to the closure of the whole country, there is a danger of severe shortage of food items, transportation system is completely paralyzed, there is no access to ambulance, he added. The situation in Pakistan is being closely watched at the international level, he added.

He said that the history of Model Town tragedy should not be repeated, the police should stop shelling. People living in the streets and neighborhoods are also suffering due to the shelling.

The police should provide protection to the common man and provide a way out for ambulances and funerals due to obstructions, he said.

He asked his party leaders and workers in Gujrat to provide water and food to all the caravans passing through and from Gujrat.

