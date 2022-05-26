ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan: Hamza accuses Imran of taking u-turn on sit-in

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has apologized to the citizens for their difficulties due to the closure of roads. He said Imran Khan, again, took a U-turn and decided to hold a public meeting instead of a sit-in and now, he would also evade holding a public meeting.

“Imran Khan and his gangs of feral henchmen are hollowing out the foundations of the country. We have preferred the national interest, over anything else, and taken appropriate steps to protect the life and property of the people as Pakistan.” he said.

According to him, Imran Khan’s inhuman character has been fully exposed before the people. “This man (Imran) could go to any extent for grappling power. The public or national interest is not dear to him and the conspiracy of Balkanizing Pakistan would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of ‘Imrani politics,” he said in a statement.

The CM Hamza said that recovery of arms from the house of a PTI leader has made clear the real intentions of Imran Khan and his followers. “This is not an ‘independence march’ but a ‘bloody march’. A constable was shot dead yesterday, five children were orphaned, and the state’s writ was challenged,” he regretted and added that Imran Niazi wants anarchy and chaos in the country. In a nuclear-armed country, such anarchy is tantamount to hostility, he argued.

The murder of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the seizure of arms had exposed their nefarious designs, he added. “Imran Niazi, don’t dream of grappling power by shedding blood and corpses in the streets because the government would befittingly deal with all such heinous schemes”, he warned. Pakistan’s reputation and law and order would not be allowed to be put at stake as the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the State, he said.

“Imran Khan and PTI have run away from the sit-in”. He asked “Khan Sahib, where are the two million peopling that you were supposed to bring.” They (PTI) have now come to the meeting from the sit-in and they will also run away from the meeting, he added.

Hamza said “Imran Khan has, once again, taken a U-turn. The government will complete its constitutional term and no unconstitutional or illegal demands will be considered”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz Imran Khan PTI leader

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan: Hamza accuses Imran of taking u-turn on sit-in

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

20 seats of Punjab PA: ECP issues bypoll schedule

Ministries, SOEs told to deposit BESOS balance in FCF

Read more stories