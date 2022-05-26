Pakistan: Hamza accuses Imran of taking u-turn on sit-in

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has apologized to the citizens for their difficulties due to the closure of roads. He said Imran Khan, again, took a U-turn and decided to hold a public meeting instead of a sit-in and now, he would also evade holding a public meeting.

“Imran Khan and his gangs of feral henchmen are hollowing out the foundations of the country. We have preferred the national interest, over anything else, and taken appropriate steps to protect the life and property of the people as Pakistan.” he said.

According to him, Imran Khan’s inhuman character has been fully exposed before the people. “This man (Imran) could go to any extent for grappling power. The public or national interest is not dear to him and the conspiracy of Balkanizing Pakistan would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of ‘Imrani politics,” he said in a statement.

The CM Hamza said that recovery of arms from the house of a PTI leader has made clear the real intentions of Imran Khan and his followers. “This is not an ‘independence march’ but a ‘bloody march’. A constable was shot dead yesterday, five children were orphaned, and the state’s writ was challenged,” he regretted and added that Imran Niazi wants anarchy and chaos in the country. In a nuclear-armed country, such anarchy is tantamount to hostility, he argued.

The murder of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the seizure of arms had exposed their nefarious designs, he added. “Imran Niazi, don’t dream of grappling power by shedding blood and corpses in the streets because the government would befittingly deal with all such heinous schemes”, he warned. Pakistan’s reputation and law and order would not be allowed to be put at stake as the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the State, he said.

“Imran Khan and PTI have run away from the sit-in”. He asked “Khan Sahib, where are the two million peopling that you were supposed to bring.” They (PTI) have now come to the meeting from the sit-in and they will also run away from the meeting, he added.

Hamza said “Imran Khan has, once again, taken a U-turn. The government will complete its constitutional term and no unconstitutional or illegal demands will be considered”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022