PM revives Krut Dam project after 4 years of closure: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday revived the Krut Dam project, which had been closed for four years.

During a press conference, she said the prime minister is working day and night to provide relief to the people.

“We are trying to fix the devastation caused by these incompetent and corrupt gangs,” said the Federal Minister for Information.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced a “bloody” march, and the armed group tried to spread chaos and unrest.

While recalling the dharna of Imran Khan in 2014, she said the PTI attacked the Parliament in 2014, launched a civil disobedience movement, attacked PTV, and burnt bills.

She said slogans were raised against the then prime minister, dirty clothes were spread outside the Supreme Court, and the people of Pakistan saw all these scenes at that time.

She said that the people have rejected the politics of “rioters and dissidents” while adding, “I congratulate the people of Pakistan.”

She said their campaign of politics has come to an end. Now no one can attack the parliament and the state by forming groups.

One man only wanted to take the whole of Pakistan hostage with the thought of spreading his stubbornness, arrogance, mischief, anarchy and sedition, today, the people of Pakistan have rejected him, she maintained.

This is the same person who remained in the PM’s chair for four years, made the people unemployed, snatched the bread from them, made them suffer from load shedding, increased the debt to Rs43,000 billion, and increased inflation to 16 per cent, the minister said.

For four years this man levelled false allegations and could not prove them, Aurangzeb said.

Four years later this man is on the container again and spreading “sedition and mischief,” Aurangzeb said.

Today, the youth have declared that we need construction and development, employment, economic recovery, inflation and an end to load shedding, said the minister.

Today, the country is suffering from economic woes due to this sedition and riot gang, she further said.

She said the gang was expelled from the parliament through a vote of no confidence. Today, they have received a response from the people.

She said the people want politics that is based on performance and is constructive, which brings honor to Pakistan.

She also thanked the media for showing the facts to the people of Pakistan.

I invite the people to come on May 28 and celebrate Yom-e-Takbeer. May 28 is the day to make Pakistan’s national security invincible, she said.

Despite all the threats and pressure, Nawaz Sharif detonated a nuclear bomb and sent a message to India that Pakistan will not compromise in any way.

People of Pakistan come for Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28 and Golden Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan on August 14, she added.

After today, only the journey of prosperity and development will be celebrated in Pakistan, she said.

Condemning Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s sentencing, she said that he was not given access to a free trial.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022