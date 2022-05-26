KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 228,678 tonnes of cargo comprising 162,510 tonnes of import cargo and 66,168 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 162,510 comprised of 68,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,38,681 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,249 tonnes of DAP and 45,176 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 66,168 tonnes comprised of 40,131 tonnes of containerized cargo, 355 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,468 tonnes of Iron Ore and 16,214 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 8157 containers comprising of 4960 containers import and 3197 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1401 of 20’s and 1533 of 40’s loaded while 39 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 649 of 20’s and 1207 of 40’s loaded containers while 10 of 20’s and 62 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Nearly, 06 ships namely, Northern Dexterity, Maersk Borneo, Berlin Express, Rebecca Schulte, Independent Spirit and Hyundai Tacoma have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 04 ships namely, Oriental Tulip, Elgiznur Cebi, Berlin Express and Nave Estella have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 cargoes namely SG Pegasus, YM Excellence, Wadi Bani Khalid, Sea Wolf, Atlantis Trade, Ken Star, Regina, Al Shaffian, Diyala and Cerulean were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘Xpress Bardsey’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Mandrain Trader, Amali, Os Kano-35 and Magnus are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 215,529 tonnes, comprising 182,356 tonnes imports cargo and 33,173 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,277` Containers (2,928 TEUs Imports and 1,349 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Rui Fu An, Jag Pavitra and Chemroad Queen & another ship ‘Irenes Ray’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Gas oil, Phosphoric Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at MW, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday, 25th May-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022