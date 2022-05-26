ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 Adamjee Insurance                      300,000           29.28
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               300,000           29.28
Zafar Sec.                   Air Link Comm. Ltd.                     51,500           42.72
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                51,500           42.72
Summit Capital               Atlas Insurance Ltd.                    55,016           53.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                55,016           53.50
FDM Capital                  Engro Fertilizers                      150,000           88.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               150,000           88.85
Chase Securities             Flying Cement Co.                       80,000            7.69
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                80,000            7.69
Shajar Capital Pak           K-Electric Limited                   2,500,000            9.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,500,000            9.85
EFG Hermes                   Nishat Mills                            45,000           83.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                45,000           83.50
B&B Sec.                     Pakistan Reinsurance                    75,000            8.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                75,000            8.67
B&B Sec.                     Sazgar Engineering                         100           67.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   100           67.00
Sherman Sec                  Sui Northern Gas                         1,000           26.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           26.00
Insight Sec.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        1,000           77.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           77.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       3,258,616
===========================================================================================

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

