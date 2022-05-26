KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 300,000 29.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 29.28 Zafar Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 51,500 42.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,500 42.72 Summit Capital Atlas Insurance Ltd. 55,016 53.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,016 53.50 FDM Capital Engro Fertilizers 150,000 88.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 88.85 Chase Securities Flying Cement Co. 80,000 7.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 7.69 Shajar Capital Pak K-Electric Limited 2,500,000 9.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 9.85 EFG Hermes Nishat Mills 45,000 83.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 83.50 B&B Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 75,000 8.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 8.67 B&B Sec. Sazgar Engineering 100 67.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 67.00 Sherman Sec Sui Northern Gas 1,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 26.00 Insight Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 77.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,258,616 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022