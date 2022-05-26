KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 300,000 29.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 29.28
Zafar Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 51,500 42.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,500 42.72
Summit Capital Atlas Insurance Ltd. 55,016 53.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,016 53.50
FDM Capital Engro Fertilizers 150,000 88.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 88.85
Chase Securities Flying Cement Co. 80,000 7.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 7.69
Shajar Capital Pak K-Electric Limited 2,500,000 9.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 9.85
EFG Hermes Nishat Mills 45,000 83.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 83.50
B&B Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 75,000 8.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 8.67
B&B Sec. Sazgar Engineering 100 67.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 67.00
Sherman Sec Sui Northern Gas 1,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 26.00
Insight Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 77.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,258,616
===========================================================================================
