KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,012.66 High: 42,126.3 Low: 41,356.75 Net Change: 62.34 Volume (000): 120,554 Value (000): 6,012,541 Makt Cap (000) 1,670,341,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,616.17 NET CH (+) 32.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,207.15 NET CH (+) 31.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,415.95 NET CH (-) 11.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,174.37 NET CH (+) 6.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,546.63 NET CH (-) 9.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,187.21 NET CH (+) 69.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022