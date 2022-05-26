Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
==================================== BR...
26 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,012.66
High: 42,126.3
Low: 41,356.75
Net Change: 62.34
Volume (000): 120,554
Value (000): 6,012,541
Makt Cap (000) 1,670,341,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,616.17
NET CH (+) 32.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,207.15
NET CH (+) 31.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,415.95
NET CH (-) 11.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,174.37
NET CH (+) 6.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,546.63
NET CH (-) 9.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,187.21
NET CH (+) 69.76
------------------------------------
As on: 25-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments