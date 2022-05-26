Markets
26 May, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Mirpurkhas Sugar 25.05.2022 02.30. Half Yearly Meeting in
Mills Ltd Wednesday P.M Accounts as at Progress
March 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
