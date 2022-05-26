Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
26 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Security Leasing - - - 15.06.2022 08.06.2022
Corporation Limited 10.30.A.M. to
EOGM 15.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
